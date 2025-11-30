Powerball Jackpot Soars to $719 Million for Saturday’s Drawing

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $719 million for the Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 drawing. The cash option for this massive prize is $336.3 million. The jackpot has been growing since the last winning ticket was sold on Sept. 6, when two tickets matched all numbers and shared a record $1.8 billion prize.

Winning numbers for the upcoming drawing are 19, 22, 30, 32, 59, and Powerball 1, with a Power Play multiplier of 2x. Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Powerball cost $2 each, and players can pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play option for a chance to multiply their winnings, excluding the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 292 million to one, while matching all five white balls has odds of about 11 million to one.

Lottery tickets can be purchased in-person at various retailers, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some states, including New Jersey, allow online ticket purchases, while the Jackpocket app provides convenience for users to select games and numbers from their mobile devices.

Many states have deadlines for purchasing tickets before the drawing, which varies by jurisdiction. In New Jersey, the deadline is 9:59 p.m. on drawing day, while in New York, it’s 10 p.m.

This jackpot is still below the top 10 list of largest Powerball wins, which starts at $750 million. Previous record jackpots include $2.04 billion in November 2022, and $1.8 billion won in September this year.

As excitement builds for Saturday’s drawing, participants are reminded to play responsibly. For those struggling with gambling, help is available through national helplines.