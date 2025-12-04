News
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $775 Million Amid Excitement
Trenton, New Jersey – The Powerball lottery jackpot has reached a staggering $775 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. This amount makes it the eighth largest Powerball jackpot in history.
The winning numbers for the drawing are 1, 14, 20, 46, 51, and the Powerball is 26. The Power Play multiplier is 3x. The cash option for the jackpot is approximately $362.5 million, giving players a chance for a significant payout if they win.
The Powerball drawing occurs three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. As excitement builds, players are reminded that ticket deadlines vary by state; in New Jersey, tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on drawing days.
Each Powerball ticket costs $2, but for an additional $1, players can add the Power Play option, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 292.2 million to 1, while matching just the Powerball wins $4.
Tickets can be purchased at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some states also allow online ticket purchases through the Jackpocket app, which facilitates easier access to lottery games.
No one has won the jackpot since it was last claimed on Sept. 6, leading to its current record size. The Mega Millions jackpot is also available, standing at $50 million as of this week, making it another option for hopeful players.
Gambling problems can be addressed by contacting 1-800-GAMBLER, with resources available nationwide. Make sure to play responsibly.
