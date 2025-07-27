Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $350 million after no player matched all six numbers in the previous drawing. This new jackpot comes with a cash option of $157.8 million, according to the Powerball website. Saturday’s drawing is set for 11 p.m. ET.

The winning numbers from the last drawing on Wednesday, July 23, were 2-18-19-25-35, with the Powerball being 25. Although there was no jackpot winner, one lucky ticket purchased in Georgia matched five numbers plus the Power Play for a prize of $2 million.

Tickets for the Powerball start at $2 each, and players can enhance their winnings with the Power Play option for an additional $1. Power Play multipliers can increase non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or even 10X in certain instances.

The Powerball drawings occur three times a week: on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In all, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. However, smaller prizes can still be won with fewer numbers matched.

In Florida, winners must claim their prizes within 180 days from the date of the drawing. Notably, winners cannot remain anonymous due to state law, which requires the disclosure of basic information about the prize and the winner.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was won was May 31, with a single winner in California taking home $204.5 million. As the current jackpot continues to grow, lottery enthusiasts across the nation are eager to see if someone will strike it rich this weekend.