Powerball Jackpot Surges to $449 Million After Recent Draw

Indianapolis, IN — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $449 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the latest drawing held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The cash option for winners is set at $203.9 million.

The winning numbers for this week’s Powerball drawing were 15, 27, 43, 45, 53, with the Powerball being 9. Additionally, the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Despite no one claiming the jackpot, several tickets sold across the country were winners. In states like California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, tickets matched all five numbers without the Powerball, earning each holder $1 million.

Of note, once again, no ticket matched the six numbers drawn, which means the jackpot continues to grow. The next drawing will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $482 million, carrying a cash option of $218.9 million.

Drawings for Powerball occur three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Players can purchase Powerball tickets for $2 each, with an optional Power Play feature available for an additional $1. This feature allows the chance to multiply winnings, except for the jackpot.

In related news, the Mega Millions jackpot, drawn on Tuesday evening, August 5, also saw growth, now estimated at $166 million with a cash option of $75.2 million. Winning Mega Millions numbers from that drawing included 12, 27, 42, 59, 65, and Mega Ball 2.