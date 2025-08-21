News
Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $643 million following the latest drawing that left no overall winner.
No tickets matched all five numbers plus the Powerball on Monday, August 18, causing the grand prize to increase from $565 million to an estimated $643 million with a cash option of $290.6 million.
The winning numbers for the last draw were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and the Powerball was 1, with a Power Play of 3x. In this round, two tickets sold in Arizona and Texas achieved significant wins, matching five numbers for a $1 million prize each.
Meanwhile, players are still dreaming of the big prize, as the odds to win the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball statistics.
The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, when players will be hoping to transform their dreams into reality. Tickets for Powerball cost $2 each, and buyers also have the option to add Power Play for an additional $1, which can increase non-jackpot prizes significantly.
According to Florida Lottery rules, winners have 180 days to claim their prizes, with cash options needing to be claimed within 60 days. However, Florida law mandates public disclosure of winning records, except in cases where the payout exceeds $250,000, which allows for a 90-day anonymity exception.
The public is keen on whether this lottery streak may lead to a billion-dollar jackpot, continuing the excitement that has captivated players across the nation.
Historically, the largest Powerball jackpots have reached incredible heights, with the last record-breaking win occurring on November 7, 2022. As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on the upcoming drawing when the potential for life-changing wins hangs in the balance.
