Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday’s drawing. This incredible sum represents the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing, held on August 30, 2025, were 3, 18, 22, 27, and 33, with a red Powerball of 17. The cash option for this drawing is set at $498.4 million before taxes, which will significantly decrease after mandatory tax withholdings.

“America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot,” said Matt Strawn, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and CEO of the Iowa Lottery. “What better time than Labor Day for a $1.1 billion Powerball drawing!” The jackpot has been growing since May 31, 2025, marking the 40th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

While no one won the jackpot on Saturday, nine tickets matched all five white balls, securing $1 million each. These lucky tickets were sold in states including California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Another three tickets that included the Power Play option won $2 million individually in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire.

The prize options for the winner include annual payments over 30 years with a 5% increase each year or a lump-sum payment. After federal and potentially state taxes, the actual payout would be considerably lower. For example, a federal withholding of 24% would reduce the cash option to approximately $378.7 million.

The jackpot’s size reflects a series of rule changes that have been instituted by Mega Millions and Powerball, which are aimed at raising grand prize ceilings. Notable previous Powerball wins include a record $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022 and a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, September 1, at 10:59 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live. Players can purchase tickets in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.