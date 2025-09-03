Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.3 Billion Ahead of Wednesday Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.30 billion following no winner in Monday’s drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, offering a cash option of $589 million before taxes.

In the Monday drawing, the winning numbers were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and a Powerball of 5. Nationwide, ten tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. Winning tickets were sold in states including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

According to Powerball Product Group Chair Matt Strawn, “America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot.” He noted that while the jackpot remains unclaimed, the excitement continues to grow among hopeful participants.

This Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. The current jackpot has been rolling over since May 31, 2025, marking the 40th consecutive drawing without a winner.

Previous Powerball records include a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022, and a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023. The largest Powerball win in Ohio, worth $261.6 million, was claimed in June 2010, with the ticket bought in Sunbury.

Tickets for the Powerball cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, while overall odds of winning any prize stand at 1 in 24.9.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, and can also be streamed on Powerball.com.