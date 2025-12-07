News
Powerball Jackpot Surges to $875 Million After No Winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $875 million after no one claimed the prize in Saturday night’s drawing. This figure marks the second largest prize in the lottery this year and ranks among the biggest in the game’s history.
The winning numbers from Saturday were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, with Powerball 7. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, December 8. This current jackpot follows a record-setting $1.787 billion jackpot won in September, making it the game’s biggest prize this year.
This jackpot is the seventh largest overall in Powerball history, and the odds of winning it stand at approximately 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.
Winners have the option of a lump sum cash payment of $403.6 million or an annuitized prize, paid in annual installments, both before taxes. To play, customers must purchase a $2 ticket and choose five white numbers between 1 and 69, along with one red Powerball number between 1 and 26.
The Powerball prize grows until someone wins by matching the five white numbers and the red Powerball number in any order. Since its inception in 1992, Powerball has generated an estimated $36 billion for charitable causes.
Below are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots and the states where the winners were located:
1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California
2. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas
3. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California
4. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
5. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon
6. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California
7. $875 million (current estimated jackpot) – Dec. 6, 2025
8. $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan
9. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
10. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
The excitement surrounding the Powerball drawing continues to grow as anticipation builds for the next chance to win this staggering jackpot.
