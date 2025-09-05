Powerball Jackpot Surges to Over $1 Billion as Sales Skyrocket

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.4 billion for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, marking it as one of the largest prizes in U.S. lottery history. This drawing’s prize would be the sixth-largest ever, and interest is expected to drive even higher sales.

Since last won on May 31, the jackpot has grown substantially, enticing players into stores across the nation. More than 111 million tickets were sold for Monday’s drawing, which had an advertised prize of $1.1 billion, showcasing the escalating excitement surrounding large jackpots.

Lottery experts, like Jonathan Cohen, note that jackpots exceeding $1 billion significantly boost ticket sales. “The amount of money that gets on the news, that gets people attention, has only gone up over time,” he said, referencing how the allure of billion-dollar prizes has evolved since the 1990s.

The mechanics behind the rising jackpots involve ticket sales across nearly every state and strategies to make winning more difficult, which increases the chances of rollovers. Lawmakers and organizers have observed that higher stakes lead to increased public interest, with players willing to purchase tickets when they see soaring jackpot totals.

“It seems like the word billion needs to be in the sentence to draw people’s attention,” said Jeff Lenard, vice president of the National Association of Convenience Stores, noting that supermarket and convenience store sales reflect this trend.

However, the odds of winning the Powerball remain daunting at roughly 1 in 292 million. Most winners do not receive the full advertised amount but instead opt for a lump-sum cash payment, estimated at $634 million for this drawing.

Moving forward, experts anticipate that the trend of high jackpots will continue, as both Powerball and its competitor, Mega Millions adjust their prize strategies to maintain public interest. With the next drawing on the horizon, anticipation is building as many Americans dream of hitting the jackpot.