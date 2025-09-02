Powerball and Lottery Results for September 1, 2025

Columbia, SC – The South Carolina Lottery has announced the results for the draw games held on September 1, 2025. Players eagerly awaited the results as the jackpots reached significant heights.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 08-23-25-40-53, with the Powerball being 05 and a Power Play of 3. In addition to Powerball, midday and evening draws yielded numbers of 6-1-2, 4-3-0 for midday and evening, respectively.

Winners in South Carolina can claim their prizes through various methods depending on the amount won. For prizes up to $500, winners can cash their tickets at any authorized retailer. For prizes between $501 and $100,000, tickets must be mailed to the South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center. Those winning over $100,000 need to claim in person at the lottery headquarters in Columbia.

The Arizona Lottery also reported results on the same day. Participants awaited updates, hoping to hit large jackpots from games such as Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball and Mega Millions have seen winners achieving some of the largest jackpots in U.S. history recently.

Prizes up to $100 can be redeemed at any Arizona Lottery retailer, while prizes up to $599 can also be claimed in-person. For amounts exceeding $599, winners must submit payoff claims either by mail or in person at designated Arizona Lottery offices.

As of now, the total estimated Powerball jackpot has reached $1.10 billion with a cash option of $498.4 million. The next Powerball drawing takes place on Monday, and players are already buying tickets for the chance to become the next millionaire.

These results were made possible by systems and processes handled by the South Carolina Education Lottery and Arizona Lottery, providing players with various ways to claim their winnings.