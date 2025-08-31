Powerball and Mega Millions Draw Results for August 27, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The latest lottery results are in for the Powerball and Mega Millions games. Players who tested their luck on August 27, 2025, can check their numbers to see if they’ve struck it rich.

In the Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were 09-12-22-41-61, with the Powerball being 25 and a Power Play of 4. Additionally, an array of numbers were drawn throughout the day: 1 PM had 9-9-7, 4 PM had 4-4-5, 7 PM had 3-1-9, and at 10 PM, the numbers were 4-4-0-3.

For the Mega Millions, the numbers drawn were 17-54-57-70 and another set included 02-13-19-20-38, with a Megaball of 05.

Feeling lucky? Lottery tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell tickets. Online orders can be placed through Jackpocket in several states including Arizona, New Jersey, and Washington D.C.

The Jackpocket app allows players to select their games and numbers, place orders, and manage winnings directly from their devices. It is important to note that Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network.

If you are facing a gambling problem, resources are available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER, or reach out via text at HOPENY (467369) for support.

As for future draws, players eager for a chance at additional prizes can look forward to the next Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.