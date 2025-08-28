News
Powerball and Mega Millions Results for August 26 and 27, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lottery enthusiasts are looking for good luck as they check the results from recent Powerball and Mega Millions drawings. On August 26, 2025, the winning numbers for Mega Millions were 07-12-30-40-69, with a Mega Ball of 17.
For players who participated in the Powerball drawing on August 27, the numbers drawn were 09-12-22-41-61, with a Powerball of 25 and a Power Play multiplier of 4. The earlier drawing also featured numbers 12-19-26-51-62, leading to a Powerball of 18. Other daily results included 4-2-5 for the day draw and 6-8-4 for the evening.
Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airport terminals. Online ticket purchases are also available through the Jackpocket app in several U.S. states and territories, including Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and others.
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise and now stands at an estimated $277 million. The cash option for winners is about $124.6 million. To win the jackpot in Mega Millions, players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.
The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, has grown to an estimated $861.2 million with a cash option of $383.7 million. Drawings occur three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET.
For those interested in increasing their potential winnings, adding the Power Play option for an additional $1 could multiply winnings (excluding the jackpot). Tickets can be bought for a base price of $2.
Gambling problems? Help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or texting HOPENY at 467369. Players must be at least 18 years old; 21 in Arizona, 19 in Nebraska.
Recent Posts
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City