Powerball and Mega Millions Results for August 26 and 27, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lottery enthusiasts are looking for good luck as they check the results from recent Powerball and Mega Millions drawings. On August 26, 2025, the winning numbers for Mega Millions were 07-12-30-40-69, with a Mega Ball of 17.

For players who participated in the Powerball drawing on August 27, the numbers drawn were 09-12-22-41-61, with a Powerball of 25 and a Power Play multiplier of 4. The earlier drawing also featured numbers 12-19-26-51-62, leading to a Powerball of 18. Other daily results included 4-2-5 for the day draw and 6-8-4 for the evening.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airport terminals. Online ticket purchases are also available through the Jackpocket app in several U.S. states and territories, including Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and others.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise and now stands at an estimated $277 million. The cash option for winners is about $124.6 million. To win the jackpot in Mega Millions, players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, has grown to an estimated $861.2 million with a cash option of $383.7 million. Drawings occur three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET.

For those interested in increasing their potential winnings, adding the Power Play option for an additional $1 could multiply winnings (excluding the jackpot). Tickets can be bought for a base price of $2.

Gambling problems? Help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or texting HOPENY at 467369. Players must be at least 18 years old; 21 in Arizona, 19 in Nebraska.