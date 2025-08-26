News
Powerball Numbers Announced with No Grand Prize Winner Yet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball has announced its latest winning numbers following the drawing on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The estimated jackpot for this drawing reached an impressive $700 million.
Despite the large jackpot, no player claimed the Grand Prize. However, the results revealed one winner who took home $2 million and two others who became $1 million winners. The last drawing that featured at least one Grand Prize winner was on May 31, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $205 million.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, August 25, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to check the official sources for confirming the results and purchasing tickets.
As a reminder, these results are unofficial and may vary by state. Players are advised to verify their numbers against their respective state lottery for accuracy. All trademarks mentioned remain the property of their respective owners and are included for information purposes only.
Recent Posts
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State