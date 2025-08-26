Powerball Numbers Announced with No Grand Prize Winner Yet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball has announced its latest winning numbers following the drawing on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The estimated jackpot for this drawing reached an impressive $700 million.

Despite the large jackpot, no player claimed the Grand Prize. However, the results revealed one winner who took home $2 million and two others who became $1 million winners. The last drawing that featured at least one Grand Prize winner was on May 31, 2025, with an estimated jackpot of $205 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, August 25, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to check the official sources for confirming the results and purchasing tickets.

As a reminder, these results are unofficial and may vary by state. Players are advised to verify their numbers against their respective state lottery for accuracy. All trademarks mentioned remain the property of their respective owners and are included for information purposes only.