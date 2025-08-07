Powerball Results: Texas Sees Big Winners on August 4, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery reported significant results from the Powerball drawing on August 4, 2025, offering players a chance at life-changing prizes. The winning numbers from that night were 08, 09, 19, 31, 38, with the Powerball number being 21 and the Power Play multiplier at 2x.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:12 p.m. With an estimated annuitized jackpot of $449 million and a cash payout option of $203.9 million, excitement is building among hopeful players.

For many Texas winners, the night proved lucrative. Approximately 31,607 Powerball players cashed tickets from the August 4 drawing, with 12,588 of them benefitting from the doubled prizes thanks to the Power Play feature. The most substantial payout of the night was a $2 million prize for a ticket sold in Texas, which included the Power Play option.

In addition to the big winner, there was also a ticket purchased in Chappell Hill, Texas, that matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball, resulting in a payout of $100,000 after applying the Power Play multiplier.

Many players won smaller prizes as well, with the majority receiving $4. Reports indicate that approximately 20,000 players earned that amount, with another 10,000 doubling their winnings to $8 thanks to Power Play.

As the anticipation for the next drawing continues, players are reminded to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is facing a gambling problem, help is available at no cost. Call 1-800-GAMBLER for support.