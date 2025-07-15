Powerball Winner in Superior Claims $2 Million Prize

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A shopper in northwestern Wisconsin is now $2 million richer after winning the Powerball drawing on July 12. This marks the second winning ticket sold in the state within two weeks.

The winning ticket was purchased at Super One Foods located at 2202 E. 2nd Street in Superior. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers: 8, 16, 24, 33, and 54, but did not match the Powerball number, which was 18.

The player utilized the Power Play feature on the ticket, which doubled the initial $1 million prize to $2 million. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Last weekend, another winning Powerball ticket, also worth $2 million, was sold at Festival Foods in Appleton, for the July 5 drawing. Wisconsin was the only state to report a winning ticket matching five numbers for the July 12 drawing.

As a part of the Retailer Performance Program, Super One Foods in Superior will receive $40,000 for selling the winning ticket. This incentive for retailers applies to any ticket over $599 that wins.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated to roll to $248 million after no one won the jackpot on May 31.