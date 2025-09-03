News
Powerful Winds Snap Tree Branches in Carmichael, Causing Damage
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A viewer captured video on Tuesday of strong winds that snapped tree branches and sent debris swirling down the streets of Carmichael. Jason Grate sent the video to KCRA 3, showing how the windstorm caused damage and knocked out power to over 11,000 SMUD customers at one point.
Along with Grate’s footage, KCRA 3 received photos from other neighborhoods depicting more toppled trees. Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn explained that the winds were likely downburst winds created by a thunderstorm. “It just created those winds and the damage that we saw in those areas as those thunderstorms just rolled along at a very rapid rate,” he said.
The National Weather Service is working with local officials to determine the exact cause of the damage. They clarified that it was not caused by a tornado. The same storm system that hit Carmichael also brought lightning that was believed to have started some vegetation fires in Northern California.
As reports and analysis continue, residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for possible further weather events.
