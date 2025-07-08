Powerlifter Stefi Cohen Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Miami

Miami, FL – Powerlifter and social media influencer Stefi Cohen, also known as Dr. Stefi Cohen, was arrested on July 2, 2025, on charges of domestic violence battery. The Miami-Dade Police Department has not disclosed further details regarding the arrest.

Cohen, 33, rose to fame as a decorated powerlifter and a physical therapist, boasting over one million Instagram followers. She has not publicly commented on the recent arrest, and it remains unclear whether she has legal representation.

The latest arrest follows a series of legal troubles for the Miami-based influencer. In May 2024, Cohen was arrested for allegedly hacking into her ex-boyfriend’s laptop and leaking nude photos of his new girlfriend. Authorities said she accessed the computer without permission and shared the explicit images in group chats.

That incident prompted multiple criminal charges, including unauthorized access to a computer, sexual cyberharassment, and resisting arrest without violence. An affidavit detailed that Cohen resisted arrest by using a leg sweep against an officer and breaking the locking mechanism of a police car.

Cohen was eventually released from jail after a judge set her bond at $3,300 and ordered her to stay away from her ex-boyfriend and his new partner.

Despite her recent controversies, Cohen holds 25 world records in powerlifting, including significant achievements in the 123-pound weight class. She has also made a name for herself in boxing, with a 4-1-1 professional record.

As authorities continue to gather information regarding her latest arrest, fans and followers remain concerned and curious about her forthcoming legal situation.