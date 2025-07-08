Powerlifting Influencer Stefi Cohen Arrested for Domestic Violence

Miami, FL – Influencer and powerlifter Stefi Cohen, whose real name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was arrested Wednesday on a domestic violence battery charge. The 33-year-old social media personality, known as Dr. Stefi Cohen on Instagram, faces legal challenges following her prior arrest related to allegations of sexual cyberharassment.

Cohen’s latest arrest is part of a troubling pattern of legal issues. Last year, she was charged after allegedly leaking nude photos of her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. The incident reportedly occurred in November 2023 when Cohen’s ex and his partner went to police claiming she had accessed his laptop and shared private images to embarrass the new girlfriend.

In an arrest affidavit, it was reported that Cohen guessed her ex’s iCloud password and shared the private images with a group chat. The victim claimed Cohen told her she intended to expose and humiliate her. The police confirmed that the incident was reported, leading to Cohen’s arrest in May 2024.

During this previous incident, Cohen allegedly resisted arrest by attempting to escape and using a leg sweep against an officer. She faced charges of unauthorized access to a computer, criminal mischief, sexual cyberharassment, and resisting arrest.

Cohen has gained significant popularity on Instagram, amassing over one million followers with her fitness-related content. Earlier this year, she shared affectionate photos with boxer Tristan Hamm on her social media account. As of now, no further details regarding the motive behind her latest arrest have been disclosed as authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

This ongoing legal saga highlights the darker side of influencer culture, leaving fans and followers concerned about the influencer’s well-being and future in the public eye.