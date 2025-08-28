PowerPick Players Club Celebrates 30 Years of Lottery Pool Success

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 — PowerPick Players Club, the oldest lottery service provider in the U.S., is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company aims to increase players’ chances of winning jackpots through its innovative lottery pool service.

The website offers various lottery pools, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Fantasy 5, and The Pick. Players can join a pool with other Arizona residents with a simple click, allowing them to share up to 100 tickets for as little as $3.25. This unique pooling option provides a more affordable and exciting way to play, especially with today’s jackpots soaring into the millions.

“Lottery Pools provide players with more chances of winning than any other way of playing — it’s simply the smartest, most entertaining, and least expensive way of playing,” said Andy Amada, co-founder of PowerPick, Inc. He added that pooling results in more winners compared to buying just one or two tickets, which often leads to disappointment when players see repeated losing draws.

The idea for PowerPick originated in 1994 when Andy’s nephew suggested pooling their money to buy tickets when jackpots were high during the holidays. One year later, the concept transformed into the first-ever lottery pooling service in the U.S., officially launching in 1995. Over three decades, PowerPick has grown from offering three lottery options to hundreds, allowing players to choose their game and group size.

PowerPick Players Club, based in Phoenix, Arizona, enables players to join pools for Powerball and other jackpot games at a minimal cost by working with fellow players. Though they operate a physical location, residents across Arizona can access the lottery pools via their user-friendly website.

As Amada emphasizes, “It’s all about more tickets, more winners, and more excitement.” The club highlights that it is not a lottery service but a pooling mechanism, making lottery play accessible to individuals who may not work in larger office settings where pooling is common.

Interested players who are at least 21 years old can reach PowerPick at 602-995-9200 or 800-274-7529 or visit their office at 8024 N. 24th Ave Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85021. PowerPick operates independently and is not affiliated with the Arizona Lottery.