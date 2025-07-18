Prada Explores Collaboration with Kolhapuri Chappal Artisans

MUMBAI, India – Luxury fashion house Prada is considering a collaboration with artisans who create traditional Kolhapuri chappals, popular handcrafted sandals from Maharashtra.

This move follows a recent controversy over alleged insensitivity regarding the cultural significance of these sandals. After receiving backlash for not recognizing the craftsmanship behind these shoes, Prada has decided to engage with the artisans directly to explore cooperative possibilities.

Prada’s decision is seen as a positive step towards valuing traditional craftsmanship. The brand aims to strengthen its ties with Indian culture while ensuring fair recognition and remuneration for the artisans involved.

Artisans in Kolhapur have expressed hope that this collaboration will highlight their skills and lead to greater global recognition of their work. Local artisan Ramesh Pawar stated, “We are excited to showcase our craft. This partnership could change our lives.”

This initiative could also benefit Prada by enhancing its image as a responsible brand in the eyes of consumers who value ethical fashion practices.

Prada has yet to finalize the details of the collaboration but is committed to fostering a productive relationship with the local artisans.