Prague Open 2021: Key Matches and Betting Odds Announced

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Livesport Prague Open 2021 is set to continue today with significant match-ups in the Round of 32. Jesika Maleckova faces Rebecca Sramkova, who is currently ranked No. 34, with Sramkova holding betting odds of -649 and Maleckova at +425. This gives Maleckova an implied probability of 86.6% to win, according to the latest betting information updated Monday at 6:35 AM ET.

Alycia Parks, ranked No. 58, is also slated to play today. She will compete against Mai Hontama at 11:00 AM on Court 1. Parks has a win-loss record of 13-17 this year, with her best result being a semifinal appearance in Auckland. Hontama, ranked No. 193, comes in with a 17-19 record and recently reached the final in the W75 Trnava. The two players have met once before, with Hontama winning their last encounter in 2021.

According to early odds, Parks is a favorite to win the match with odds of 1.7, while Hontama is at 2.15. Tennis analysts predict that Parks may secure victory in three sets.

Later today at 6:30 PM on Centre Court, Sramkova will seek to build on her recent success where she reached the semifinals in Nottingham this year. Maleckova, however, holds a solid win-loss record of 13-7 in 2025, overcoming her last matches to reach this stage of the tournament.

In other matches, Sara Bejlek will face Moyuka Uchijima at 1:30 PM on Centre Court. Bejlek, ranked No. 120, enters the competition with a record of 23-11 in 2025, while Uchijima holds an 18-20 record. Bejlek looks to secure a win in a match analysts expect to go three sets.

Marie Bouzkova, the 2022 champion of the tournament, will also compete against Xinyu Gao. Bouzkova holds odds of 1.19, while Gao’s odds are at 4.7. This matchup will be a debut for both players against each other on the main tour.

Fans looking to watch live streaming on platforms like bet365 will need a funded account or must have placed a bet within the last 24 hours. As always, viewers are reminded to gamble responsibly.