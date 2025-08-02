Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced to Life for Rape of Domestic Worker

BENGALURU, India — Former MP Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Bengaluru on Saturday, following his conviction for the rape of a 47-year-old domestic worker. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Revanna.

During the sentencing, Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, broke down in tears and pleaded with the court for a lesser sentence, claiming he had done “nothing wrong” and asserting that the charges were politically motivated.

Revanna, 34, was convicted of multiple offenses, including rape and voyeurism, in a case that had gained significant media attention. The victim reported that she was raped by Revanna twice in 2021, once at a family farmhouse in Holenarasipura and again at a private residence in Bengaluru.

His conviction comes after a thorough investigation that included testimony from 26 witnesses and analysis of over 180 documents. The Special Investigation Team filed a comprehensive chargesheet that spanned 1,632 pages and indicated a systematic effort to cover up the allegations against him.

Revanna’s legal troubles began to escalate when explicit videos allegedly featuring him were circulated in his constituency ahead of the 2024 elections, prompting him to flee to Germany. He returned to India and was arrested at Bengaluru airport on May 31, 2024.

Prosecutors were able to build their case with digital evidence, including videos recorded by Revanna and DNA analysis. The victim’s clothing from the incidents was also preserved, which helped strengthen the prosecution’s case.

After his sentencing, Revanna remains involved in other legal cases connected to this investigation, with his political career now in tatters following the verdict. The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.