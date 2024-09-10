Politics
Pravin Gordhan Admitted to Hospital
Pravin Gordhan, the former Minister of Public Enterprises, has been admitted to a hospital as confirmed by his family in a statement released on Tuesday evening.
The statement indicated that Mr. Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care, although further details regarding his condition were not disclosed.
The family has respectfully requested privacy during this challenging time and has promised to provide updates as they become available.
In March, it was announced that Gordhan would be retiring from politics following the May elections. His career spanned more than five decades, firmly establishing him as a prominent figure in South African politics.
In the past, Gordhan served in various influential roles within the government following South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, including a commendable tenure as the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
