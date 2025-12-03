Predators Host Flames to Kick Off December Schedule

Nashville, Tennessee – The Nashville Predators begin their December schedule tonight when they host the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena. This matchup is the second of three meetings between the teams this season, with Nashville having won the first game last month.

The Predators are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Prior to that loss, Nashville secured two wins on the road. Predators forward Luke Evangelista emphasized the need to replicate the team’s previous performance, stating, “We’ve got to play the way that we played in those two. We were desperate, we played a complete 60, and that’s kind of our identity.”

Jonathan Marchessault, who missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury, rejoined the team for practice on Monday. However, Michael McCarron and Justin Barron were absent and are considered day-to-day with injuries. On a positive note, the Predators saw contributions from Nick Blankenburg and Evangelista, who both scored against Winnipeg.

Currently, Ryan O'Reilly leads the Predators with 18 points, including eight goals, while Filip Forsberg and Evangelista each have 17 points. In goal, Juuse Saros holds a record of 7-9-3 this season.

For the Flames, who are concluding a five-game road trip, they come off a close 1-0 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Calgary’s Nazem Kadri leads the Flames with 21 points, while Rasmus Andersson has added 18 points from the defensive line.

Historically, the Predators have performed well against the Flames, holding a 44-29-(4)-13 record overall and a 24-14-(1)-8 mark at home. Filip Forsberg stands out with 14 goals in 29 career games against Calgary. The Predators have maintained at least one point in 30 of their last 41 encounters with the Flames.

Fans attending tonight’s game can support the Nashville Predators Foundation and participate in the game night auction. Coverage for the contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on the Predators LIVE! pregame show, and the match will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe.