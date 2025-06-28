Sports
Predators Select Ryker Lee 26th Overall in NHL Draft
LOS ANGELES, California — The Nashville Predators have chosen right winger Ryker Lee with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft held at The Peacock Theater on Friday night. Lee was projected to be selected 36th on average, but his skills and talent made him an appealing choice for the Predators.
Lee had a standout season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Madison Capitols, recording 31 goals and 37 assists for a total of 68 points over 58 games. His impressive performance, ranking fourth on the Capitols in goals and points, helped the team finish with a 39-17-6 record, placing third in the Eastern Conference.
While analyzing Lee’s abilities, Daily Faceoff prospect analyst Steven Ellis commented on Lee’s five-inch growth this year, highlighting his quick hands and hockey IQ. “He’s competitive and knows how to win battles in the offensive zone,” said Ellis. However, he noted that Lee’s average size and skating speed are areas for improvement.
In the playoffs, Lee continued to perform well, contributing three goals and three assists in six games, which tied him for the team lead in postseason points. His work ethic and ability to contribute under pressure were evident as the Capitols advanced to the second round.
Looking ahead, Lee has committed to play at Michigan State University for the 2025-26 season, which will provide him with further development opportunities. Predators’ scouts are hopeful that he can improve his skating and overall game as he transitions to collegiate hockey.
The 2025 NHL Draft is a significant step for Lee, and his selection by the Predators underscores their commitment to building a competitive team with young talent.
