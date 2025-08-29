Predictions for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Football Game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Friday night, Michigan State will host Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. The game promises to showcase the Spartans’ offense, led by quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News points out that Western Michigan has struggled defensively after losing key players to the transfer portal. She believes Michigan State has the offensive strength to exploit these weaknesses and predicts a score of 35-10 in favor of the Spartans.

Connor Earegood sees this game as a chance for Michigan State to demonstrate its development. He notes that the roster is deeper and more experienced than last year. Aidan Chiles will have time to shine behind an upgraded offensive line. Earegood expects the Spartans to overpower Western Michigan with a final score of 34-17.

John Niyo agrees, stating that Western Michigan has undergone significant changes, including a new coaching staff and numerous transfers. He is optimistic about Michigan State’s offense under Chiles’s leadership and predicts a score of 34-13.

Bob Wojnowski emphasizes the importance of Chiles’ decision-making in executing the game plan against a weak Western Michigan defense. He anticipates a score of 40-18, reflecting Michigan State’s advantage.