Predictions for MLB Players Opting Out of Contracts Before 2025-2026 Offseason

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 MLB regular season enters its final stretch, teams are already looking ahead to the offseason. Many players are facing crucial decisions regarding their contracts, including potential opt-outs. This week, players like Cody Bellinger and Alex Bregman are in the spotlight as they prepare for pivotal choices that could reshape their careers.

Cody Bellinger, currently with the Yankees, has a $25 million player option for 2026. “The true answer is it’s just so far ahead,” Bellinger said when asked about his opt-out last month. After being traded from the Cubs, he has thrived in New York, providing valuable contributions both offensively and defensively. Bellinger’s past struggles in 2021 and 2022 have diminished, and he is now well-positioned for a lucrative contract. Experts predict he will opt out, looking for a more favorable long-term deal.

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is also weighing his options. The Red Sox third baseman can opt out of two years and $80 million remaining on his contract. Bregman has excelled this season despite a minor injury setback, showcasing MVP-caliber performance. He expressed his focus on helping the team reach the playoffs, but speculation indicates he may consider free agency after seeing what he’s worth on the open market.

Reliever Edwin Diaz of the Mets has made headlines with his contract situation as well. With a chance to opt out of two years and $38 million, Diaz’s future remains uncertain. Known for his striking performance and a solid 1.60 ERA this season, he has been vital to the Mets’ bullpen. “That’s something I gotta look at after the season with my agent,” Diaz said. Analysts are betting on him leveraging his performance for an extension rather than entering free agency.

In other news, Toronto‘s Shane Bieber is gearing up after Tommy John surgery. With a $16 million player option, Bieber is projected to decline the option and seek a bigger contract if his rehab remains successful. General Manager Ross Atkins mentioned, “We are obviously extremely interested,” emphasizing the team’s commitment to keeping him.

As negotiations loom, the heat is on for players and teams alike in preparation for what promises to be an eventful offseason in Major League Baseball.