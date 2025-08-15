Pregnant Wife of Former NBA Star Survives Shark Attack in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Eleonora Boi, the pregnant wife of former NBA player Danilo Gallinari, is speaking out for the first time after a shark attack while swimming at a Puerto Rican beach. The incident occurred as Boi was enjoying a day with her husband and their two young children.

Boi, six months pregnant at the time, described the moment she was bitten. “I felt a strong pain, and my thigh was burning,” she said. Initially, she thought it was a jellyfish but soon realized it was something far more serious. “I started crying and screaming for help in Italian,” Boi added, depicting her panic during the ordeal.

Gallinari, who currently plays for the Vaqueros de Bayamón, rushed to assist his wife. “As soon as everyone started screaming, I ran towards my wife and my daughter,” he recounted. They quickly made their way to the shore, where a bystander provided first aid until medical help arrived.

Boi recalled her fear in those moments, saying, “Oh, my God, I was saying, ‘I don’t want to die,’ and ‘I want my baby to be safe.’” After being transported to a nearby hospital, doctors began tests to ensure the health of her unborn child before deciding on a necessary surgery.

“After they confirmed the baby was okay, then they started the surgery process,” Gallinari said. Boi’s doctors, who had never treated a shark bite victim, expressed optimism about her full recovery. Boi has regular check-ups as she is due to give birth in November.

Despite the positive medical news, Boi shared that the emotional aftermath has been challenging. “When I remember, I’m still scared – it’s difficult,” she admitted. Gallinari added, “The body in this situation recovers faster than the mind. That’s something you don’t have to be ashamed of or scared of.”