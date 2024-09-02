Health
Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
A pregnant woman from Toronto, Canada, named Angel Ocean, has raised alarms after unknowingly consuming a recalled container of oat milk that may have been contaminated with listeria.
In a series of videos shared on social media, Ocean expressed her anxiety regarding the potential health risks associated with drinking the oat milk, which is particularly dangerous for unborn babies due to the presence of listeria.
Upon realizing that the product code and expiration date matched those in the listeria-related recall, Ocean reached out to her midwife, revealing that she had been experiencing diarrhea and nausea for weeks.
When her midwife was unable to provide a requisition for listeria blood work, Ocean felt uncertain about her next steps. In a subsequent visit to a walk-in clinic, the attending physician suggested stool samples instead of the blood test she was seeking.
Despite feeling the baby moving, Ocean was still troubled about her unborn child’s health. The doctor indicated that without fever and with fetal movement, there was likely no cause for concern, which did not satisfy Ocean.
With the support of her husband, Tom, Ocean contacted another physician who acknowledged her concerns and provided the necessary requisition for a blood test, along with a prescription for precautionary antibiotics.
In her concluding update on TikTok, Ocean informed followers that her blood work returned negative for listeria, and her digestion had improved. However, she is advised to continue taking antibiotics as a precautionary measure.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival