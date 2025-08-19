News
Pregnant Woman Missing in Rehoboth, Massachusetts
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Police are actively searching for Kylee Monteiro, an 18-year-old pregnant woman who has been missing since August 7, 2025. Police were seen Tuesday in the area of County Street, the last known location of Monteiro, as they continue their investigation.
According to her family, Monteiro is 11 weeks pregnant and was last seen near her homeless shelter in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Her sister, Faith Monteiro, expressed concern for her sister’s safety, stating, “This is completely unusual and very scary, to say the least.” Kylee graduated from Attleboro High School just two and a half months ago.
The search intensifies after Faith reported that Kylee had experienced domestic issues with her boyfriend. An argument allegedly occurred on August 6, the night before her disappearance. After the altercation, Kylee contacted family and friends, expressing fear for her life. “She was desperate for help,” her sister said. “The whole situation is very scary.”
Faith has stated that Kylee declined offers for help, stating she was not the type to ask strangers for rides and did not know how to survive on her own. Describing her sister, Faith said, “She was really excited to become a mom” and even had a name picked out for her baby, Eleanor.
Authorities have not released details regarding any suspects or leads in the case. However, a 22-year-old man, Gregory Groom, was arrested on charges including aggravated assault related to the domestic issues surrounding the investigation. He is currently held without bail and is set for an arraignment in Taunton District Court.
Monteiro’s family is worried sick and just wants her home. “I love her, I miss her,” Faith said. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with the phrase “Get Over It,” ripped blue jeans, and tan boots, carrying a white bag with her belongings. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rehoboth Police Department.
