Pregnant Woman and Partner Found Dead in Gruesome Melbourne Murder

Melbourne, Australia — Athena Georgopoulos, a 39-year-old woman five months pregnant, and her 50-year-old partner Andrew Gunn were found dead in their home late Monday night, Aug. 11. Authorities reported severe injuries on both bodies, with Gunn’s head discovered on a spike, and the house marked with disturbing graffiti.

The couple was discovered around 9:20 PM after neighbors heard screams. Police arrived and later arrested a 34-year-old homeless man at a train station roughly four miles from the scene. He faces two counts of murder, with reports indicating he may have had a previous connection to the victims.

“The message here is that it appears to be a targeted attack,” said local homicide detective Dean Thomas. “Our suspect is known to the address.” Significant graffiti on the home read phrases like “Karma is not a menu” and “Meat is murder.” Police are examining the graffiti for relevancy to the murder investigation.

Petty Dilveridis, Athena’s aunt, described her niece as excited about her pregnancy, stating, “She was so looking forward to having a baby.” Neighbors expressed shock over the incident, with one describing the horror of discovering the scene. “No one should have to come across what I saw down there,” said neighbor Ben Scott-Sandvik.

The investigation continues as police gather evidence and information regarding the suspect’s motives. A police spokesperson confirmed the ongoing evaluation of the graffiti related to the crime. Athena’s family remains devastated, struggling to accept the loss.