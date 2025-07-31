News
Preliminary 4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Inland Empire, Felt Across Southern California
MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) — A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Fontana and Rialto areas in San Bernardino County Thursday morning, July 31, 2025. The quake hit at 9:32 a.m., with shaking felt across Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of just over three miles and was part of a series of tremors that rattled the Inland Empire. Just minutes after the initial quake, a smaller 3.1-magnitude temblor shook the Rialto area. Earlier in the morning, at 8:34 a.m., two smaller quakes of 3.0 and 2.8 magnitudes were recorded near Rialto.
Residents reported feeling the vibrations in a wide range of locations, including Jurupa Valley, Eastvale, Ontario, and even as far as Redondo Beach. Gregory Christison shared his experience on Facebook, stating, “I felt it in Garden Grove, in my apartment on the 7th floor. It was a rolling sensation.” Cindy Hecht Sedbrook, located on the 11th floor of a building in Irvine, also felt the quake.
No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have surfaced. ABC7 compiled a list of essential items for an earthquake preparedness kit for those looking to stay ready for future seismic events.
This story is developing, and further details will be provided as they become available.
