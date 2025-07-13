Preliminary Report Raises More Questions in Air India Flight 171 Crash

AHMEDABAD, India — A preliminary report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12 revealed that Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, killing 260 people. Both engines failed due to a simultaneous fuel supply cutoff.

The flight, which had departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London Gatwick, experienced a loss of power moments after reaching an airspeed of 180 knots. The report documented an exchange between the pilots where one questioned why the fuel switches were turned off, while the other denied any action to do so.

Investigators found that fuel control switches were flipped to the ‘cutoff’ position within a second of each other. Despite attempts to restore power, the aircraft could not regain the required altitude to prevent a crash into a residential area, leading to the death of all on board and 19 individuals on the ground.

Experts have raised concerns regarding the placement and mechanism of the fuel switches, which require deliberate action to operate. Aviation safety specialist Geoffrey Dell emphasized that it is unlikely both switches could be accidentally engaged simultaneously, calling the situation “bizarre.”

Further complicating the investigation, the report did not attribute the fuel cutoff to either pilot. Retired pilot Ehsan Khalid stated that while the AAIB confirmed the cause of the crash, the lack of clarity surrounding how the switches were manipulated remains troubling.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu cautioned against premature conclusions, stating that further investigation is necessary. Air India has committed to cooperating fully with the inquiry.

As families of the victims await answers, many are concerned about possible miscommunication and biases within the investigation. The families demand transparency and accountability, given the devastating consequences of the tragedy.

With regional and national agencies involved, the AAIB is expected to release a thorough report in the coming months to clarify these critical issues, as the investigation continues.