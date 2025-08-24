Premier League Matches Heat Up This Weekend on Sky Sports

LONDON, England – Premier League fans can watch 215 games live this season on Sky Sports. This weekend features several exciting matchups, including Arsenal vs. Leeds, Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, Everton vs. Brighton, Fulham vs. Manchester United, and Newcastle vs. Liverpool.

Lewis Jones, a football betting expert, predicts a tough match for Manchester United as they visit Fulham on Sunday. Jones highlights the impact of key players on team performance. Since Eberechi Eze‘s departure from Crystal Palace to Arsenal, the team’s win percentage dropped from 40 to 19 percent, and their points per game fell from 1.5 to 1.0.

Oliver Glasner, managing Nottingham Forest, faces pressure to keep morale high after losing a vital player. He praises his defensive pairing of Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo as one of Europe’s best. Jones sees value in backing the away win at Selhurst Park, currently priced at 21/10 with Sky Bet.

Contrary to some pre-season narratives, Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium is expected to maintain a passionate atmosphere. Past stadium moves in English football have resulted in positive performances, with a 64 percent win ratio in initial matches. Jones suggests placing a bet on Everton starting with a win at 19/10 against Brighton.

Manchester United’s recent performance against Arsenal raised questions about their midfield stability and wing-back effectiveness. Jones believes Fulham offers a profitable opportunity in their match, available at 6/4 in the draw no bet market, which refunds stakes if the match ends in a draw.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe aims to rally his Newcastle squad, using home support to their advantage against Liverpool. The atmosphere at St James' Park is expected to be electric, pressing Liverpool’s attackers. With concerns about Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities, Newcastle’s counter-attacking strategy could prove decisive. The hosts are valued at 4/5 in the double chance market with Sky Bet.