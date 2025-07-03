Premier League and Microsoft Announce Game-Changing AI Partnership

Manchester, England — The Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership on July 1, 2025, to enhance fan engagement and interaction through new digital platforms. The collaboration will integrate Microsoft’s artificial intelligence, Copilot, into the league’s digital infrastructure.

This innovative partnership allows fans to access quick facts and statistics about matches, clubs, and players via a digital Companion powered by Microsoft. With access to 30 seasons of statistics, 300,000 articles, and 9,000 videos, the Companion aims to offer football fans a personalized experience.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Microsoft as a partner of the Premier League. This partnership will help us engage with fans in new ways,” he said.

The new digital platforms will be accessible via the official Premier League mobile app and bridge a gap for both long-time followers and newcomers to the league. The AI tool will be able to answer a variety of fan inquiries, from the fastest goals to player statistics, enhancing the overall experience.

Will Brass, the league’s chief commercial officer, mentioned the strategic value of migrating the league’s core technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, which will improve scalability and innovation. “It ensures that content, which is rich and exciting, is as readily available as can be,” he explained.

The Premier League’s digital transformation aims to deepen fan engagement while streamlining organizational operations. Alexandra Willis, the league’s director of digital media and audience development, highlighted that the digital enhancements will create an intelligence engine to connect fans and clubs more effectively.

As the partnership unfolds, fans can expect future updates, including open-ended natural language queries and audio summaries of match weekends. The rollout of the Premier League Companion is set to revolutionize how fans experience match days moving forward.