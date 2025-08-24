Premier League Returns: Exciting Matchups Set for Opening Weekend

Liverpool, England – The Premier League kicks off its 2025-26 season this weekend, promising thrilling matchups and fresh rivalries. Defending champions Liverpool will face Newcastle on Monday, August 25, at 8 p.m. BST.

Last season, Liverpool dominated under coach Arne Slot, who made a successful debut in English football. This time, however, teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City are keen to dethrone them.

The weekend’s fixtures commence with Chelsea visiting West Ham on Friday night, followed by a key match between Manchester City and Tottenham on Saturday. Liverpool’s game against Newcastle will highlight the weekend on Monday.

Promoted teams Leeds, Sunderland, and Burnley are also looking to establish themselves in the top league, after impressive seasons in the EFL Championship. Competing at the Premier League level will be a significant challenge for them.

Fans can access live streams worldwide. In the U.S., NBC, USA Network, and Peacock will broadcast games, while UK viewers can tune in via Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Those traveling can utilize VPN services to access their usual streaming platforms from abroad legally.

In Ukraine, football enthusiasts can stream all 380 Premier League matches for approximately 109 UAH a month. Canadians and Australians can view games through their local platforms with specific subscription plans, ensuring no fan misses out on this exciting season.

As the season unfolds, each team fights for victories while fans eagerly anticipate the heavy-hitting clashes that define the Premier League.