Premier League Summer Series Begins in Chicago with Major Matchups

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Premier League Summer Series kicked off in Chicago on July 30, 2025, bringing four popular English soccer clubs to Soldier Field. Fans of A.F.C. Bournemouth, West Ham United, Everton F.C., and Manchester United F.C. are set for a thrilling evening of doubleheader matches.

The first match features West Ham United taking on Everton at 5:30 p.m., followed by Manchester United battling A.F.C. Bournemouth at 8:30 p.m. Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere as the English league aims to inspire greater interest in soccer in the U.S.

Leading up to the matches, a tailgate event at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Fulton Market drew numerous fans. This venue transformed into a Premier League house, allowing soccer enthusiasts to meet players, take photos, and enjoy themed activities. The brewery’s events spanned from July 28 to July 30, culminating in a massive tailgate party before the games.

“The enthusiasm Americans bring to the sport is profound,” said Graham Stuart, former Everton player and current club ambassador. “It’s amazing to see how soccer has grown in popularity here.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to attend the matches, signifying the city’s support for this sports series. Tickets, available through Ticketmaster, grant access to both games and start at $60.

Both matches will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and Peacock in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch via Sky Sports. This Summer Series consists of three doubleheaders taking place in various cities, with team performance determining the overall winner of the event.

In addition to the games, the Fan Zone at Soldier Field promises family-friendly activities for attendees, including meet-and-greets with players, activities, and giveaways. This initiative enhances fan engagement and further solidifies the growing popularity of soccer in America.

In their last seasons, Manchester United finished 15th, A.F.C. Bournemouth had a strong showing in 9th, Everton ranked 13th, and West Ham struggled at 14th. The matches are crucial as clubs aim to improve and build momentum for the upcoming Premier League season.