Premier League Summer Series Kicks Off in US with Top Teams

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The Premier League Summer Series is set to begin with four prominent teams facing off in pre-season matches across the United States from July 26 to August 3. The tournament features Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, and Bournemouth, with all games broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The first match kicks off on Saturday, July 26, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Everton will take on Bournemouth at 9 p.m. ET. The following day, Manchester United will face West Ham at midnight ET, allowing fans to catch all the action as they prepare for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Match details are as follows: On July 30, West Ham will play Everton at Soldier Field in Chicago at 11:30 p.m. ET, while Manchester United challenges Bournemouth on July 31 at 2:30 a.m. ET. The tournament concludes with two matches on August 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Bournemouth meets West Ham at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the delayed clash between Manchester United and Everton at 10 p.m. ET.

Each team will compete against one another, ensuring diverse matchups throughout the series. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw. Should points remain tied, the teams will be sorted by goal difference, then total goals scored, and finally head-to-head performance.

The Premier League Summer Series will take place in renown venues, starting at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. Following the New Jersey matches, teams will head to Soldier Field, home to the Chicago Bears and the MLS’s Chicago Fire, before concluding in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, known for its retractable roof.

This summer series adds excitement as Premier League coverage on Sky Sports expands. For the forthcoming season, they will broadcast a total of at least 215 matches live, with a significant increase in the number of televised games compared to previous seasons. Sky Sports is set to air 80 percent of all Premier League matches, making it easier for fans to follow their teams.

With the Premier League Summer Series set to kick off, teams including Manchester United and West Ham are looking to solidify their lineups and erase the memories of less-than-stellar past seasons.