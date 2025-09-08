2025 TV Premiere Schedule: Check Out New and Returning Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA — The television landscape in 2025 is set to be vibrant with new and returning shows across multiple platforms. The latest roster covers hundreds of programs debuting throughout the year, including series premieres, season debuts, and returns from hiatus.

The list includes popular titles like “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, which will return for its 565th season, and fan favorites such as “The View,” entering its 29th season on ABC. New entries like “Her Mother’s Killer” and “Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” will join the mix, appealing to different audience demographics.

Each day brings a fresh slate of premieres. September 8 will feature several shows, including “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,“ entering its seventh season on TLC. Other newcomers include “Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes“ on A&E and “The Crow Girl“ on Acorn TV, a British drama series set to make its debut.

Moreover, September 9 will welcome additional exciting series like “Only Murders in the Building“ and “Kiss or Die“ on Netflix. Notably, many shows are still labeled as TBA (to be announced), allowing fans to anticipate surprises throughout the season.

The announcement also highlighted commitments from major networks, ensuring viewers will have a wealth of content to indulge in this year. Networks will continue to update their schedules, with future developments expected as the year progresses.

As always, fans can keep an eye on the latest announcements, as new dates and series may be added throughout the year. Feel free to send updates or suggestions directly to planning teams.

Stay tuned for daily updates to ensure you never miss an upcoming premiere!