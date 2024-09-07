Premiering at TIFF: A Touching New Romance Film ‘We Live in Time’

The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled a new romantic drama entitled ‘We Live in Time,’ directed by John Crowley. The film features standout performances from Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, who portray a couple navigating the complexities of love, illness, and ambition.

‘We Live in Time’ tells the story of Almut, played by Pugh, a Michelin-starred chef, and her partner Tobias, played by Garfield. Their journey takes audiences through a time-jumping narrative that explores the depths of their relationship, particularly as they face the challenges of stage 3 ovarian cancer.

The film’s screenplay, written by playwright Nick Payne, cleverly employs a non-linear structure that shifts between pivotal moments in Almut and Tobias’s lives. This approach allows the film to explore themes of memory, love, and the urgency of living in the present despite the looming threat of loss.

<p audiences will witness the couple's early moments, which include their quirky meet-cute and the initial joy of their relationship, before confronting the heart-wrenching realities of illness. Pugh and Garfield's chemistry is palpable throughout the film, making their emotional arcs even more compelling.

Critics have praised ‘We Live in Time’ for its mature handling of familiar themes, avoiding the common pitfalls of cliché disease dramas. Instead, the film offers an insightful exploration of a woman’s desire to be remembered for her professional achievements while also fulfilling her roles as a partner and mother.

With its engaging performances, particularly from Pugh, who brings both warmth and intensity to her role, ‘We Live in Time’ is positioned as a formidable entry into the romantic drama genre. The film is expected to resonate with audiences looking for thoughtful and emotionally charged storytelling.