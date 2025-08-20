Premios Juventud 2025: Nominees Announced for First International Awards Show

PANAMA CITY, Panama — The Spanish-language music awards ceremony, Premios Juventud, will take place on September 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. This year marks the first time the awards will be broadcast live from outside the United States, taking place at the Figali Convention Center in Panama City.

Premios Juventud announced its nominees on August 19, with Puerto Rican artist and Venezuelan balladeer leading the pack with six nominations each. Not far behind are popular artists Anitta, Beéle, Carín León, Emilia, Myke Towers, Netón Vega, and Peso Pluma, each nominated five times. Other nominees include Becky G, Camilo, Fuerza Regida, and Grupo Frontera.

The 2025 ceremony is expected to be significant as it embraces a new international perspective. According to a press release from TelevisaUnivision, the show aims to honor the traditions and values of Latin American communities through its first international venue. The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Evolucionando al ritmo de la música,” emphasizing the evolving landscape of Latin music.

This year also introduces eight new categories that reflect changing youth interests. These include Best Alternative Mexican Music Song and Afrobeat Latino of the Year. Additional categories celebrate achievements in beauty, fashion, and digital content creation, highlighting the growing influence of social media within the Latinx community.

Winners will be determined by viewer votes, which are currently open until the award show. Clarissa Molina will host the event with additional hosts to be announced later.