Preorders Open for Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolutions at Best Buy

Richmond, VA — Best Buy has opened preorders for Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolutions, an eagerly anticipated set that brings back the popular Mega Evolution mechanic. Collectors and players can secure Elite Trainer Boxes and Booster Boxes online starting today.

This latest expansion will officially release on September 26, following prior releases in Japan. The hype is building as new Mega cards, such as Mega Gardevoir ex, have already been revealed, making this a pivotal moment for the TCG community.

Robert Anderson, a deals expert and Senior Commerce Editor at IGN, stated, “Preorders for Mega Evolutions are expected to sell out quickly, so fans should act fast.” He advised collectors to check their Best Buy accounts for preorder restrictions and to monitor other retailers like Target and Walmart, which are likely to announce their allocations soon.

During the XY era, Mega cards drastically changed the competitive landscape of the game. With the announcement of new Mega cards, many believe that nostalgia and demand will drive this expansion’s success.

For collectors, pre-release allocations are anticipated to be limited, and premium boxes are already generating buzz in Japan. Classic Mega cards are reportedly being snapped up rapidly.

Fans of the Pokémon TCG are advised to stay alert as even online retailers, such as Amazon and eBay, are expected to launch competitive pricing on new sets soon. This trend indicates a bustling market ahead, especially with the Mega Evolutions release just weeks away.

This article will continue to develop as new information becomes available.