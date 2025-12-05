Preparations Begin Ahead of Winter Storm in Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) — As a significant winter storm approaches Pennsylvania, residents are gearing up for a mix of weather. While most of the Philadelphia area is expected to experience rain, those in the northwest suburbs, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos could see snowfall.

Chopper 6 was overhead Monday afternoon as crews from PennDOT treated roadways with salt brine to prepare for potentially slippery conditions on Tuesday. Krys Johnson, a spokesperson for PennDOT’s District 6, warned about the dangers of falling temperatures, saying, “There could be more ice, especially black ice in low-lying areas and on bridges.”

Local plowing companies are also on standby. Walt Hulton, owner of Hulton Mason Snow, stated that his team would begin work early Tuesday morning, saying, “We’re on alert 24/7. We consider ourselves part-time forecasters, glued to the TV watching the latest updates.” His company services areas from Warminster to Allentown and has been preparing for the storm.

Meanwhile, residents are taking steps to prepare for the weather. At a Wawa in South Whitehall Township, drivers waited to fill up their gas tanks, and some stocked up on salt for their homes. “I’m just filling up my gas and trying to make sure we get some extra salt to put around our house,” said Ibrahim Abbakar from Allentown.

Weather forecasts predict the Poconos could receive up to six inches of snow, while the Lehigh Valley is expected to see one to three inches. Despite colder conditions, Philadelphia is anticipated to mainly experience rain. Sean Brown from PennDOT added, “In the Poconos, it’s going to be a plowing operation, but down here in the valley, we’ll be laying down materials to prevent icing.”

Hardware stores are also seeing an uptick in business as residents prepare. June Jaquith, a service desk supervisor at Home Depot in King of Prussia, noted that the approach of the first snow typically prompts customers to check off necessities like ice melts. She reminded customers, “Always have an extra ice scraper for your windshield because I break one at least once a year!”

Despite preparations, PennDOT reminds drivers that interstates take precedence in snow treatment, and other roads may take longer to clear. Last winter, Pennsylvania recorded 29 fatalities on snowy and icy roads, with 17 of those incidents related to driver errors.

As the storm approaches, safety remains a top priority for residents and officials alike.