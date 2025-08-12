Prepare for the September 2025 Blood Moon Eclipse

BAHRAIN, Aug. 7, 2025 – A spectacular total lunar eclipse will grace the skies on September 7, 2025. Known as a “blood moon,” the eclipse will turn the moon a deep red as it passes through Earth‘s shadow. This astronomical phenomenon, which occurs only during a full moon, will be visible to approximately 77% of the world’s population, primarily across Asia and Western Australia.

The eclipse will begin at 15:28 GMT and last until 20:55 GMT, with a totality phase spanning 82 minutes from 17:30 to 18:52 GMT. Cities such as Berlin, Vienna, and London will witness the moon rising already behind Earth’s shadow, adding to the drama of this celestial view.

People in Europe, Africa, and parts of Australia will also have opportunities to see at least a portion of the lunar eclipse. In Bahrain, the total phase will be observed from around 7:28 PM to 10:56 PM local time, coinciding with the Islamic Salat Al-Khusuf prayer.

As the eclipse unfolds, spectators worldwide may see how Earth’s shadow gradually covers the moon, offering a unique sight just before full totality. The moon will take on an eerie reddish hue as sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere bathes it, creating a vividly colored scene against the night sky.

This eclipse occurs shortly before the moon reaches perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Although it won’t be classified as a supermoon, its slightly larger appearance may add to the visual spectacle. For those unable to witness the eclipse in person, the event will be livestreamed by Space.com.

In preparation, viewers are encouraged to find a clear vantage point and check specific local timings to maximize their experience. This total lunar eclipse promises to be a remarkable event not to be missed.