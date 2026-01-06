Prepare for Lorwyn Eclipsed Release on January 23, 2026

Renton, WA – Magic: The Gathering is set to return to the enchanting realm of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor with the upcoming expansion, Lorwyn Eclipsed, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. Preorders are currently available through various retailers.

This newest set features a collection of cards that celebrate the pastoral creatures and dual landscapes of the beloved plane. Notable among them is the serialized Bitterbloom Bearer card, illustrated by renowned artist Rebecca Guay, which will be exclusively included in Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Boosters.

The set will also reintroduce Special Guests cards that reimagine classic cards from Magic history in a woodcut style, merging the unique aesthetics of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor. Fans can expect to find these exciting reimagined cards in both non-foil Play Boosters and traditional foil Collector Boosters.

Additionally, Lorwyn Eclipsed will offer borderless reversible shock lands showcasing art from both sides of the plane, ensuring that collectors have plenty of stunning visuals to look forward to. This feature will include popular lands like Blood Crypt and Hallowed Fountain.

Players and collectors can look forward to Booster Fun treatments that highlight the magical duality of the set, allowing them to choose day or night design options for many cards.

For those interested in Commander gameplay, Lorwyn Eclipsed will include two themed Commander decks: Dance of the Elements and Blight Curse, packed with new and returning mechanics.

The set aims to blend nostalgia with innovative gameplay strategies, continuing to build on the legacies of the original Lorwyn and Shadowmoor series. As anticipation builds for the official release, more previews and deck information will be made available leading up to the launch date.

Magic fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates and can check out the official Magic site for more details. With a wealth of new cards and artistic styles, Lorwyn Eclipsed promises to be a must-have addition for collectors and players alike.