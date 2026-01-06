Prepare for Tax Season: Key Dates and Changes Ahead for 2026

Austin, TX – As 2026 begins, taxpayers should mark their calendars for the upcoming tax season. While the April 15 deadline may seem distant, many will soon receive tax forms from their employers as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) prepares for filing.

The exact start date for the 2026 tax-filing season has not been announced yet. The IRS typically reveals the date in January. For reference, in 2025, the agency began accepting tax returns on January 27.

Taxpayers are encouraged to begin organizing their financial documents in advance, as this can simplify the filing process. The IRS noted that most refunds are issued in less than three weeks for electronic filings. However, some refunds may take longer due to additional reviews.

It’s important for taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a specific date, especially when planning significant purchases. The IRS provides a tool on its website for individuals to track the status of their refunds, requiring basic information from the filers.

The standard deadline for federal income tax returns is April 15, 2026. This date is also the last opportunity to request an extension, which can push the filing deadline to October 15. However, any taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties.

For those looking for ways to file at a lower cost, options such as TurboTax may allow for free filing if certain conditions are met, especially for first-time users. Other platforms are also available, though their costs may differ.

As tax season approaches, being informed and prepared can help alleviate some of the stress associated with filing. Understanding the changes and requirements can lead to a smoother experience for all taxpayers.