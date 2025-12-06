UM Prepares Washington-Grizzly Stadium for Snowy Football Game

MISSOULA, Mont. — After a snowfall blanketed Missoula and much of Western Montana on Thursday night, both volunteers and University of Montana staff worked on Friday to clear Washington-Grizzly Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game.

The stadium, which holds nearly 26,000 seats, also has numerous parking spots and walkways requiring attention as snow piles up. Crews focused on making the venue safe and accessible before the Grizzlies meet the Jackrabbits.

“Stairs are going to be prioritized. The corridors in and around the stadium are going to be prioritized. We just hope folks exercise caution too as they’re coming in and out of the stadium,” said UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz.

Kuntz noted that if snow falls again overnight, their staff would be ready. “Our staff is going to start getting here at 4 a.m. They’re going to prioritize the parking lots first and then work in the stadium, with a goal of having any snow that falls overnight removed from the field by 9:30 a.m.,” he explained.

If conditions turn wintery during the game, UM is prepared with equipment. They have plows for the field and will shovel lines to ensure visibility for players, coaches, and referees.

The game between the Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday.