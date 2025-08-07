2025 Preseason All-America Team Highlights College Football Playoff Standouts

DURHAM, N.C. – The 2025 Preseason All-America team, released by The Sporting News, showcases premier college football talent as it advocates for a 12-team College Football Playoff. A significant number of athletes from schools that participated in last year’s College Football Playoff (CFP) appear on this list.

Of the 58 players honored, 27 are from seven schools that collectively placed at least three players on the first and second teams. Leading the charge, Texas boasts five selections, including standout quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and safety Michael Taaffe.

Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama each contributed two first-team players. Key names include Ohio State’s wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, Clemson’s defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, and Alabama’s receiver Ryan Williams and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

Georgia has four representatives, with punter Brett Thorson earning a first-team spot. Additionally, Penn State and Oregon each secured three players on the list, emphasizing the depth of talent in the 2025 season.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) led all conferences with 23 selections, followed by the Big Ten with 16, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 13, the Big 12 with four, and Notre Dame with two.

Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is a player to watch this year. Serving as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season, he posted 939 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His performance on passes over 20 yards reflects his potential as he steps into a more prominent role.

Continuing the analysis, running back Love, who stands at 6-foot and weighs 206 pounds, amassed 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last season. His ability to gain significant yardage on a high percentage of carries points to a promising 2025 season.

Focusing on performance metrics, Louis, recognized as a first-team All-American, returns with a strong record, including one of the highest defensive grades in the nation last year. His prowess positions him as a key player for Pitt as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Fans can look forward to an exciting season as these player selections provide insight into the future landscape of college football. The emphasis on Schools involved in the College Football Playoff creates a narrative filled with competition and skill as the season unfolds.