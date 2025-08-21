Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — With the college football season just days away, excitement grows around which players will lead their teams to victory. As teams finalize preparations, analysts are revealing their preseason rankings, shedding light on standout players likely to shine.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State‘s star receiver, tops the list, coming off a standout 2024 season where he set the Big Ten freshman record with 1,315 receiving yards during the Buckeyes’ national championship run. His ability to adapt to a new quarterback, Julian Sayin, could be pivotal for Ohio State’s success this season.

Following Smith are several players making headlines. Oregon‘s running back, who rushed for 2,779 yards in the past two seasons, is poised to make a big impact as he joins the Ducks. He brings toughness and skill that could elevate Oregon’s running game significantly.

As the preseason progresses, analysts are analyzing various factors like strength of schedule and former player performance, making for an intriguing lead-up to the season. With new rosters and coaching strategies, fans are eager to see which teams will break out and which will falter.

Ohio State opens its 2025 campaign with a critical matchup that could set the tone for the rest of the season. With their top players returning, and overall depth in both offense and defense, expectations are high for a repeat of last year’s success.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, all eyes will be on which players will rise to the occasion and lead their teams to glory.