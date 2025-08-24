Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL preseason reached its conclusion Saturday night, leaving teams racing to finalize their 53-man rosters ahead of the Tuesday deadline. Each game offered showcases for players on the bubble as teams evaluated their final builds.

The Arizona Cardinals faced the need to solidify their running back position. With one standout 38-yard run, running back Carter has ignited discussions about his potential placement on the roster. While he demonstrated valuable quickness, the competition remains tough with established players in place.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders’ depth at cornerback and on the offensive line remains a notable concern. Coach McFadden highlighted that, despite the established starting line, consistency among backups is needed as they gear up for the regular season.

San Francisco’s kicker situation continues to raise eyebrows. After an impressive showing last week against the Chargers, Moody stumbled in recent practices, leading to questions about the reliability of San Francisco’s kicking game.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers received optimistic news about running back Najee Harris. General manager Joe Hortiz expressed confidence in Harris’s return for the season opener, despite his absence throughout training camp due to an eye injury sustained during a July 4 incident.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins are forging ahead with a solid running back lineup, as Gordon’s performance this preseason puts him firmly in the mix as a key backup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw little shakeup in their receiver competition, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ young players, including a rookie wide receiver, made compelling cases for roster spots during their final games.

As teams begin preparing for Week 1, the focus will shift from evaluating talent during practices to ensuring the best possible lineup for the upcoming season.